Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

PLEASE HELP

Aug 25, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

I am in Guyana and I desperately need your help. My niece is getting married on September 9 in Canada and I am in the wedding party.
Canada requires every one entering the country to have both vaccines 14 days prior to entering the country.
I need the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before this Friday to be able to enter the country within the 14 days window.
I can only get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it’s only one jab. I am willing to share with you proof of wedding and purchase of plane tickets. Editor, please share this letter with the relevant government agencies to help me make it to the wedding.
Anyone willing to help me please contact me.
Thank you.

Anthony Pantlitz
592-675-3062
Email : [email protected]

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Test cricket ‘might’ evolved for the better but notfor Windies

Test cricket ‘might’ evolved for the better but notfor Windies

Aug 25, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Someone recently said that the great players of the past would not have been very successful in this area since ‘Test cricket has evolved and it’s better now....
Read More
School of the Nations registers as first ever Archery School Club

School of the Nations registers as first ever...

Aug 25, 2021

Lady Jags strike optimistic tone following CONCACAF qualifiers draw

Lady Jags strike optimistic tone following...

Aug 25, 2021

GFF kicks off annual FIFA Member Association Refereeing Course ahead of return to play

GFF kicks off annual FIFA Member Association...

Aug 25, 2021

Excitement anticipated at 8-team Dassy inter-county this Saturday

Excitement anticipated at 8-team Dassy...

Aug 25, 2021

David Persaud Memorial Cycle Race held

David Persaud Memorial Cycle Race held

Aug 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]