PLEASE HELP

Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2021 Letters
Dear Editor,
I am in Guyana and I desperately need your help. My niece is getting married on September 9 in Canada and I am in the wedding party.
Canada requires every one entering the country to have both vaccines 14 days prior to entering the country.
I need the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before this Friday to be able to enter the country within the 14 days window.
I can only get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it’s only one jab. I am willing to share with you proof of wedding and purchase of plane tickets. Editor, please share this letter with the relevant government agencies to help me make it to the wedding.
Anyone willing to help me please contact me.
Thank you.
Anthony Pantlitz
592-675-3062
Email : [email protected]
