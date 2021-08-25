PLEASE HELP

Dear Editor,

I am in Guyana and I desperately need your help. My niece is getting married on September 9 in Canada and I am in the wedding party.

Canada requires every one entering the country to have both vaccines 14 days prior to entering the country.

I need the Johnson and Johnson vaccine before this Friday to be able to enter the country within the 14 days window.

I can only get the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it’s only one jab. I am willing to share with you proof of wedding and purchase of plane tickets. Editor, please share this letter with the relevant government agencies to help me make it to the wedding.

Anyone willing to help me please contact me.

Thank you.

Anthony Pantlitz

592-675-3062

Email : [email protected]