Over $66M spent for six buildings in Region Nine

Aug 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – In excess of $66M was spent by the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) of Region Nine for the construction and repairs to buildings in the Region.

The $12M Primary School at Fly Hill Village

The New Intensive Care Unit building at the Lethem Regional Hospital which was built at a cost in excess of $14M

The Quarrie Health Post that was upgraded for $8M

The Shulinab Nursery School upgraded for more than $14M

The checkpoint building that was constructed for $4.5M

At least, this is according to information posted recently on the Region Nine RDC’s Facebook page by its Information Officer, Norma Griffith. The six-building project formed part of the RDC’s works programme for 2021.
Two of the six buildings were rehabilitated, while the remaining four are newly constructed ones.

Among the newly constructed ones, is an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Lethem Regional Hospital. It was reportedly built at a cost that is in excess of $14M by Mr. Beerdat Harrinandan. The construction of the ICU building commenced on May 16 this year and was completed on August 16. It is still to be equipped with six beds and all the necessary medical equipment to make it operational.
A checkpoint building which measures 15ftx20ft was also built in close proximity of the Takatu Bridge, Central Lethem, for a cost of $4.5M. According to the RDC, the checkpoint building will be used by members of the Joint Services to monitor incoming and outgoing cargo and passengers from neighbouring Brazil.
In addition, in excess of $12M was spent to construct a Primary School at Fly Hill Village, Central Rupununi.
Another $14M was expended as well to construct a teacher’s quarters in Crash Water Village, North Rupununi. The building will provide accommodation for two additional teachers and is fully powered by solar energy.
The two buildings that were reportedly rehabilitated are the Quarrie Health Post, which was done for $8M and the Shulinab Nursery School in South Central Rupununi which cost the RDC of Region Nine, more than $14M.

 

