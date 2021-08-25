Man disguised as woman shoots at ‘bullies’

Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Members of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have launched a manhunt to locate a suspect who disguised himself as a woman, walked up to two men who had reportedly bullied him and shot at them, injuring one.
The police reported that the shooting incident occurred at Block 22, Wismar, Linden, on Monday around 19:00hrs. This publication understands that the 20-year-old male suspect and the 38-year-old male victim have an ongoing issue which resulted in previous conflicts.
On Monday around 16:00hrs. the suspect was reportedly taunted by the victim and his friends as they walked through the area where the suspect lives, shouted his name and laughed at him.
According to the police report, later that day the victim was with his friends looking at a movie when the suspect who was dressed in female attire – a long blue skirt, a grey jacket and a gold coloured wig – walked up to them, whipped out a small handgun from his waist and discharged three rounds in their direction. One of the bullets struck the victim in the region of his right knee.
It was reported that the suspect then ran from the scene but the injured victim chased after him, and he observed the suspect pulling off the wig before escaping. The victim then stopped and was escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex where he was seen by a doctor, treated and discharged.
Ranks acting on information received went to the suspect’s home but while approaching the house, observed the suspect running shirtless into a dark gully area and making good his escape. The search to locate the suspect continues as the investigation into the shooting incident is ongoing.
