Lottery ticket get snatch!

Aug 25, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – How you would feel if you win de biggest lottery dem gat and somebody snatch yuh ticket and go and cash-in on de jackpot?
Well dat is what happen to Guyana. It win de jackpot when it discover oil but de HAPNU+Hay-Eff-See went and give de ticket to dem oil companies and rob you of a comfortable life.
And when de Pee Pee Pee come in power, everybody expect dem would ensure dat de ticket return to de rightful owner. But instead dem nah do nuttin about reclaiming de ticket. But dem seh next time deh!
Dat is why dem boys sehing if contract sign behind Soulja Bai back, den de contract nah valid and gat fuh cancel. De Jan man bin seh dat when he tell Soulja Bai about de contract wah Trotty sign, Soulja Bai bin look surprise. So dem boys seh if Soulja Bai nat authorise dat signing it nat legal and de matter should guh arbitration.
De contract provide dat if dem gat any dispute, de dispute should go to arbitration. But like nobody nah questioning who approve de signing of de contract.
Even Soulja Bai nah coming out and seh whether he or Cabinet authorise dat signing. But everybody talking about transparency. And de Pee Pee Pee nah produce no Cabinet records yet fuh prove dat Cabinet approve dat cock-and-bull contract.
Dem fuhget dat de lottery ticket belong to you and me and nat to dem.
Talk half and demand fuh know who authorise de signing!

