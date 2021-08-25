Excitement anticipated at 8-team Dassy inter-county this Saturday

Kaieteur News – Excitement galore is highly anticipated this Saturday at Keele Top in Toronto for the another edition of the Dassy and Friends Promotion softball eight-team Inter-county one-day extravaganza.

Two teams each are slated to compete from Demerara, Essequibo, Berbice and a Canadian All-Stars in both the round-arm and flick-bowling categories.

According to organiser Damodar Daesrath, the stage is set to host these sides and is assuring fans the day is expected to be exciting as a legion of top softball players from the across the Greater Toronto Area will be congregating there.

The 15-overs whiteball action will bowl off at 11:00hrs with two matches playing simultaneously; one each from the round-arm and flick-bowling. The winner in the flick-bowling will receive Cdn$2,500 and trophy while the runners-up will take home $500 and a trophy.

For the round-arm, the champion side will pocket $2,000 and a trophy while the runners-up $500 and a trophy as well.

Daesrath, a former Guyana first-class cricket captain, once again acknowledged support of the sponsors for the day’s event and thanked the teams in advance for their participation.

Apart from the on-field showdown, Daesrath, who also represented Canada at the international level, informed that there will be some side attraction especially with the performance of Trio Sisters from Foot Steps Dance Academy, while musical entertainment will be on throughout the day.