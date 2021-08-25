Elderly man robbed of pension

Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 72-year-old man, who had just collected $187,000 in pension, was on Monday morning robbed by a lone bandit. The incident occurred around 11:00hrs, sometime after the pensioner exited the Leonora Post Office, West Coast Demerara (WCD).
The victim had gone to the Post Office where he collected his N.I.S, Senior Citizen and Public Servant Pension, which amounted to $187,000 in cash, which he secured in a black purse. He then went to a pharmacy opposite the Leonora Fire Station to purchase some medication.
As he was about to enter the pharmacy, the suspect approached, grabbed the pensioner’s purse and started to run away. The pensioner then ran behind the suspect but the perpetrator entered a black car which was parked in front of the Leonora Fire Station. The vehicle then immediately sped from the scene. Investigations are ongoing.
Aug 25, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Someone recently said that the great players of the past would not have been very successful in this area since ‘Test cricket has evolved and it’s better now....
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, made a remark to the media last week that I found both comical... more
Kaieteur News – Schools reopen on September 6, 2021. However, how many students will be turning out on that day? Parents... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]