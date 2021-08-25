Elderly man robbed of pension

Kaieteur News – A 72-year-old man, who had just collected $187,000 in pension, was on Monday morning robbed by a lone bandit. The incident occurred around 11:00hrs, sometime after the pensioner exited the Leonora Post Office, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

The victim had gone to the Post Office where he collected his N.I.S, Senior Citizen and Public Servant Pension, which amounted to $187,000 in cash, which he secured in a black purse. He then went to a pharmacy opposite the Leonora Fire Station to purchase some medication.

As he was about to enter the pharmacy, the suspect approached, grabbed the pensioner’s purse and started to run away. The pensioner then ran behind the suspect but the perpetrator entered a black car which was parked in front of the Leonora Fire Station. The vehicle then immediately sped from the scene. Investigations are ongoing.