Driver flees after crashing bus

Kaieteur News – Police are on the hunt for a 23-year-old bus driver who escaped after crashing a minibus on the Adventure Truck Line Dam, Essequibo Coast on Monday afternoon. The driver has been identified as Budraj Ramlall of Adventure, Essequibo Coast.

Police said he was travelling east on the said access road when he lost control and turned turtle in a nearby trench on the southern side of the road around 17:35hrs.

The injured persons have been identified as Akash Persaud, a 17-year-old and Michelle Gouveia, a 30-year-old, were taken out of the minibus by public-spirited citizens in a conscious state and were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.

They were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted them to the Emergency Ward. Investigations are ongoing.