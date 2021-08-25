Driver flees after crashing bus

Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Police are on the hunt for a 23-year-old bus driver who escaped after crashing a minibus on the Adventure Truck Line Dam, Essequibo Coast on Monday afternoon. The driver has been identified as Budraj Ramlall of Adventure, Essequibo Coast.
Police said he was travelling east on the said access road when he lost control and turned turtle in a nearby trench on the southern side of the road around 17:35hrs.
The injured persons have been identified as Akash Persaud, a 17-year-old and Michelle Gouveia, a 30-year-old, were taken out of the minibus by public-spirited citizens in a conscious state and were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital.
They were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who admitted them to the Emergency Ward. Investigations are ongoing.
Aug 25, 2021By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Someone recently said that the great players of the past would not have been very successful in this area since ‘Test cricket has evolved and it’s better now....
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 25, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Kaieteur News – Former Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, made a remark to the media last week that I found both comical... more
Kaieteur News – Schools reopen on September 6, 2021. However, how many students will be turning out on that day? Parents... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]