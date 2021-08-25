Country’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600 benchmark

Kaieteur News – The country’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 600 benchmark with four new deaths being recorded by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 93-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and an 80-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two men, an 83-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 52-year-old from Region Four.

All four persons died over a three-day period (August 20 to22) while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 601.

Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 134 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 24,506.

Presently, there are 22 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 96 in institutional isolation, 1,325 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,462 persons who tested positive have recovered.

