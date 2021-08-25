Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Country’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 600 benchmark

Aug 25, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The country’s COVID-19 death toll has surpassed the 600 benchmark with four new deaths being recorded by the Ministry of Health yesterday.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 93-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and an 80-year-old from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and two men, an 83-year-old from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) and a 52-year-old from Region Four.
All four persons died over a three-day period (August 20 to22) while receiving treatment at a medical facility. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 601.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 134 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 24,506.
Presently, there are 22 patients admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 96 in institutional isolation, 1,325 in home isolation and seven in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,462 persons who tested positive have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Test cricket ‘might’ evolved for the better but notfor Windies

Test cricket ‘might’ evolved for the better but notfor Windies

Aug 25, 2021

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – Someone recently said that the great players of the past would not have been very successful in this area since ‘Test cricket has evolved and it’s better now....
Read More
School of the Nations registers as first ever Archery School Club

School of the Nations registers as first ever...

Aug 25, 2021

Lady Jags strike optimistic tone following CONCACAF qualifiers draw

Lady Jags strike optimistic tone following...

Aug 25, 2021

GFF kicks off annual FIFA Member Association Refereeing Course ahead of return to play

GFF kicks off annual FIFA Member Association...

Aug 25, 2021

Excitement anticipated at 8-team Dassy inter-county this Saturday

Excitement anticipated at 8-team Dassy...

Aug 25, 2021

David Persaud Memorial Cycle Race held

David Persaud Memorial Cycle Race held

Aug 24, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]