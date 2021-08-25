Bids open for the No. 58 Village road project

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, during the opening of tenders at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), eight companies submitted expression of interest for the construction of No.58 Village road, Corentyne Region Six. The procuring entity was the Ministry of Public Works.

Under this Ministry too, bids were also open for the construction of bridges at Seaford and Fowler Canals and No.58 Village. No bids were received for the East Bank to East Coast road linkage project (Ogle to Haag Bosch, Eccles).

Tenders were also open for the extension of the Sugar Storage Bond at Blairmont Estate, the rehabilitation of road at Oronoque located in Port Kaituma, Region One and the rehabilitation of Big Creek Road which is also located in Port Kaituma.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Legal Affairs

Support for the Criminal Justice System Police Prosecutor’s Offices: Court’s Superintendent’s office, Leonora Police Station, Region Three.

Ministry of Finance

Procurement of Office Furniture – Lot 1: Supply and Installation of Cubicles, Lot 2: Supply and Delivery of Ergonomic Office Chairs, Lot 3: Supply and Delivery of a conference table sitting room suite, coffee table and reception desk.

Protected Area Commission

Consultancy Services for the Supervision of Works: Construction of Ranger Station and Outpost in Kanuku Mountain Protected Areas, Region Nine.

GUYSUCO

Extension of Sugar Storage Bond, Blairmont Estate.

Mahaica Mahaicony Abary Agriculture Development Authority (MMA/ADA)

Lot 1: Supply and Delivery of white sand, Lot 2: Supply and Delivery of sand clay, Lot 3: Supply and Delivery of crusher run.

National Data Management Authority (NDMA)

Procurement of Memory and Hard drives.

Procurement of Cloud Application and Solutions.

Parliament of Guyana

Repairs to floor in the Accounts Section.

Repairs to the Sergeant at Arms Office area.

Ministry of Health

Supply and Delivery of ATV and Aluminum Boat – Community Health Workers.

Supply and Delivery of Laptops computers and Accessories for quality analysis.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Procurement of building materials repairs to Greenheart Timber Bridge at Non Pareil, East Coast Demerara.

Procurement of building materials repairs to Timber Bridge at Prem Nagar, Meten-Meer-Zorg.

Guyana Marketing Corporation (GMC)

Supply and Delivery of Agro-Equipment.

Supply and Delivery of Agro-Processing Equipment for Region Five

Region One – Barima Waini

Rehabilitation of road at Oronoque, Port Kaituma.

Construction of Koberimo Road Phase 2.

Rehabilitation of Big Creek Road, Port Kaituma

Ministry of Public Works

East Bank to East Coast Road linkage project (Ogle to Haag Bosch, Eccles).

Construction of bridges at Seaford and Fowler Canals, No.58 Village, Region Six

Construction of No.58 Village Road, Corentyne Berbice, Region Six.

