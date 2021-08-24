Yarrowkabra man gets life imprisonment for stabbing teen to death

Kaieteur News – Anthony Jones, a businessman from Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment for stabbing a teenage boy to death in 2018.

During the proceeding, the State was represented by Senior State Counsel, Lisa Cave, while Jones was represented by attorney-at-law, Stanley Moore, SC.

According to the facts of the case, 19-year-old Nyron Vyphuis, was fatally stabbed while protecting Jones’ wife from being abused. Reports are that on the day in question, Vyphuis was at a liquor shop owned by Jones and witnessed Jones abusing his wife. The young man, upon realising what was happening, intervened and attempted to stop Jones from harming the woman.

Jones, however, became annoyed and armed himself with an axe. The weapon was eventually taken from him by other persons who were at the shop at the said time. Jones went into his house and armed himself with a knife, which was later used to stab the teenager to the stomach. The teen managed to run a short distance before collapsing in a clump of bushes. He (Vyphuis) was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he was pronounced dead.

Last Friday, Jones opted to plead guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter, when he appeared before Justice, Sandil Kissoon, at the Georgetown High Court.

He essentially admitted that on October 13, 2018, at Yarrowkabra, Soesdyke/Linden Highway, he unlawfully killed Vyphuis. His sentence was deferred to (yesterday) August 23, 2021.When he was given the opportunity to address the court, Jones begged for forgiveness from the family of the deceased teen as well as mercy from the Court. He told the court that should he be granted a second chance he would do right by society.

In imposing the sentence, however, Justice Kissoon noted that Jones had “ruthlessly and violently” ended the life of the teenager. The judge took into consideration a number of factors including the fact that Jones premeditated the act, used a deathly weapon to carry out the senseless crime, and that there were e

lements of domestic violence—a prevailing social ill in Guyana.

As such, Justice Kissoon handed down the life sentence with the possibility of parole after serving 20 years in prison.