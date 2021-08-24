Woman faints after magistrate remands her, others for son-in-law’s death

Kaieteur News – A woman, who is accused, along with three others, of murdering her son-in-law, fainted yesterday after the magistrate remanded them to prison.

Brenna Nurse and three of her son’s friends, Devon Harry, Nicholas Hercules aka “Bucko,” and Peter Lam appeared at the Sparendaam’s Magistrate Court before Magistrate, Alisha George, and were jointly charged for the murder of Keron McPherson, 24, of ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

McPherson was killed from a gunshot wound to his abdomen sometime between 23:50hrs. on Saturday August 14 and 04:00hrs. on Sunday August 15.

Nurse, his mother-in-law, and the three men pleaded not guilty to the joint murder charge and Magistrate George remanded them to prison until September 17, 2021.

While being escorted out of the court, Nurse reportedly fainted and fell onto the walkway. Her relatives, who had gathered around, tried to revive her. As they fanned her with rags and jerseys, they called out “Brenna Brenna.”

A woman even started to pray, “Bring down the fire Lord…Bring down the fire.”

They eventually revived Nurse and she was taken away by the police.

According to reports, it is believed that Nurse along with her three co-accused, had conspired to murder McPherson.

McPherson was reportedly lured to his death by a phone call.

His relatives had told Kaieteur News that McPherson’s girlfriend, Nurse’s daughter, had called him close to midnight on Saturday August 14. They claimed that he was reluctant to go at first but she kept calling him and McPherson eventually heeded and left home to meet her.

He never returned and at around 04:00hrs. the following morning his body was discovered lying in a yard at ‘C’ Field Sophia with gunshot wounds.

It is alleged that McPherson was killed in retaliation to an altercation he had with Nurse and the three men during the early evening hours of Saturday.

Kaieteur News was told that he had gotten into a heated argument with his girlfriend over money she had squandered. The argument had turned physical between him and Nurse, along with the three men, who had allegedly attacked him.

Nurse had reportedly lashed McPherson to his head with a beer bottle while one of the men had chopped him to his chest.