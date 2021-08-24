Wakenaam resident wins 2nd SUV in Digicel’s ‘Summa Rush’ promotion

Kaieteur News – Overjoyed was how Mahase Budram of Belle Plaine, Wakenaam, Essequibo, described his mood after learning that he was the second winner of an SUV in the Digicel ‘Summa Rush’ promotion.

However, before being told that he was eligible to be a winner, Budram said that he had paid little attention to the promotion and only learned that he was a contestant when Digicel contacted him.

A Digicel representative, he recalled, had contacted him and revealed that he had collected all the letters to spell the word ‘RUSH’ as required by the promotion. Budram in response had concluded that the representative had the wrong number and immediately hung up the phone.

When contacted a second time, Budram was told that he had qualified for the promotion and his name will be part of the drawing last Saturday at the Movie Towne tarmac.

Although he admitted that he “didn’t go with the mind to win the vehicle,” Budram said that he is nevertheless grateful for the opportunity.

Among those who competed with Budram for the SUV were Treyon Griffith, Alesha Gibson and Komal Cheddie. They all walked away with cash prizes of $250,000, $200,000 and $300,000 respectfully.The first winner, Mahendra Somar, became the owner of a Toyota Rush on August 7 last, after his name was selected during a drawing ceremony that was also held at Movie Towne.

There are three qualifying periods for the promotion: July 16 – August 5; August 6 – August 19; and August 20 – September 2. A top up of $1,000 will constitute one entry and the customer will receive a letter; if the customer tops up $5,000 all at once, he/she will still receive one letter, but if he/she tops up $1,000 five times, he/she will receive five letters.