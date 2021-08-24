Sinkhole causing havoc for motorists since April

Kaieteur News – The sinkhole seen in these photos was formed since April this year, and since then, it has been causing havoc for motorists. It is located just at the junction of Princes Street and Mandela Avenue. The driver of the white Toyota Tacoma (seen in photo on phone) is one of the sinkhole’s latest victims.

Kaieteur News was told that the driver was not aware of the sinkhole and while driving along the road Sunday, his vehicle fell into it. Not only did the pick-up sustain some damage, but according to the driver he felt as if his neck had “snapped”. Luckily for him it was nothing severe and he is only nursing a slight pain in the neck.

A bobcat machine was required to remove the pick-up from the sinkhole.

According to reports reaching this publication, the pick-up was not the only vehicle to suffer damage due to a sinkhole encounter on Sunday.

Residents said that later the same day, a car driven by a woman had fallen into the sinkhole and they had helped to remove the vehicle out.

The residents related that almost daily a vehicle using the roadway to access Mandela Avenue or Princes Street would fall into the sinkhole.

Since the sinkhole formed in April, residents revealed that the relevant authorities have made no effort to fix or repair the road.