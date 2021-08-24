Pomeroon woman found dead at ‘bathing spot’

Kaieteur News – The body of an elderly woman was found on Sunday morning last at Kumero Mission, Wakapoa, Lower Pomeroon River. Kaieteur News understands that the body has been identified as that of Sarah Smith.

Based on information from the community, the woman resided with her daughter and son-in-law, who live some 400 feet away from where her body was found. Reports are that around 08:00hrs. on Sunday morning, the woman went to take a bath at an oasis like water source.

Some 45 minutes later, her body was discovered by her daughter and son-in-law who were about to take a bath at the same location. Reports are that the elderly woman’s body was found facing down in the water, which was about one foot in depth. There was reportedly a bruise above her left eye and bruises on her upper lip and left hand.

The body was taken to the Charity Hospital where it awaits a post mortem examination. There are suspicions that the woman may have slipped on one the planks at the location. Police nevertheless are investigating the matter.