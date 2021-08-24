Pensioner critical after accident

Kaieteur News – A pedal cyclist is now critical after he was struck down while heading home on Friday along the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Involved in the accident was a car owned and driven by Khemraj Hira, a 23-year-old of McWatt Street, Vergenogen, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).

According to police, the cyclist is, Harrychand Dhanraj, 56 years old of 52 Prem Nagar East, Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara (WCD). Dhanraj’s relatives stated that he had gone to visit his brother. After leaving his brother’s residence, he reportedly called home to enquire about his daughter’s whereabouts.

Reports suggest that he then visited the Lucky Supermarket in the area to purchase a snack before heading home. It was while on his way home that the tragic accident took place.

According to police, Dhanraj was struck down by the vehicle around 19:00hrs. It was revealed that Hira was travelling along the public road when Dhanraj rode out of the Water Pump Street, onto the public road. He had come off his bicycle and was attempting to cross the road from south to north but ended up instead in the path of the vehicle, which struck him down.

The accident, according to police, resulted in Dhanraj falling onto the bonnet and smashing into the front windscreen of the car before coming to a rest on the thoroughfare. He sustained multiple injuries to his head and foot.

He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital by Hira where he was seen and examined by the doctor on duty before being transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

Investigations are ongoing.