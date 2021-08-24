Man stabbed several times by drinking buddy

Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Aug 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A 20-year-old man was on Sunday night stabbed several times about his body by his drinking buddy, while they were out imbibing alcohol at a shop located in Belle West, West Bank Demerara (WBD). The injured man has been identified as Yodesh Paul, a resident of Line Dam, Sisters Village, WBD.
According to police, the incident occurred sometime around 19:40hrs. Based on information received, the men were out imbibing at a shop in the area when an argument ensued between them. This led to the suspect only known as ‘Banga’ arming himself with a broken bottle.
According to reports, the suspect inflicted several stabs to Paul’s body causing him to bleed profusely after which he fell to the ground in a semi-conscious state.

Efforts were made to summon police ranks to the scene even as public-spirited citizens rushed Paul to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He was treated and then transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he remains hospitalised.
Meanwhile, ‘Banga,’ the suspect, remains at large as police continue their investigation.

