Guyanese-born Ramiz Mohamed slams 201 not out in ORSCA 20-overs

Guyanese-born Opening batsman Ramiz Mohamed slammed a belligerent 201 not out on Sunday for Sunshine against Island Boys in the 2021 Ontario Round-Arm Softball Cricket Association (ORSCA) 20-overs Regular Season competition.

The right-hander cracked 18 sixes and 11 fours as his team whipped Island Boys by a massive 271-run margin at Firgrove Public School ground in North York, Toronto on Sunday.

Sunshine raked up a formidable 341-2 from the allotted overs and then dismissed the oppositions for 70 in 17 overs.

Mohammed also got solid support from Hemnarine Chattergoon, a former national youth player, with 74 decorated with four sixes and a similar number of fours. Chattergoon was forced to play second fiddle during Mohamed’s entertainment at the other end. The pair also featured in a flamboyant 256-run second-wicket stand. Skipper Anil Mahadeo joined the runs-fest as well by scoring a rapid 28 not out, while the aggressive Mohamed’s opening partner Anil Etwaroo scored 21. Shazim Ibrahim claimed both wickets but conceded 50 runs off three overs.

When Island Boys batted, Raymond Abedeen and Ahmad Khan made 16 and 15 respectively to be the only players hitting the double-digits. Khemraj Dhoray grabbed four wickets for 18 runs from four frugal overs, while Rajesh Willie and Navin Sookhu supported with two scalps each.

Meanwhile, only recently Sunshine won the ten-over knockout competition which was also organized by the ORSCA. They have been unbeaten in the Regular Season and are now the grand champion having copped the most points at the conclusion of the preliminary round. The Playoff segment is slated to bowl off soon. Sunshine had done well in the flip-bowling category over the years.