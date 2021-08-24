Griffith is Guyana Amazon Warriors lead Coach

Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2021 Sports
Guyanese Rayon Griffith has been appointed as the Lead Coach for the Guyana Amazon Warriors for the 2021 Hero CPL season.
The 42-year-old Griffith is currently in Jamaica with the West Indies team and will join the Guyana Amazon Warriors squad at the conclusion of that series.
The fast bowler played the first of his 22 First-Class matches in 2000 and has 56 wickets with a best of 6-44. He has one fifty in an unbeaten 84 against the Leewards when he shared a record Guyana eight-wicket stand with wicket-keeper Vishaul Nagamootoo.
Griffith, who played for the West Indies ‘B’ team, was the Assistant Guyana Coach to Head Coach Esuan Crandon during the last six seasons in which Guyana Jaguars won the first five titles.
Griffith played 22 List ‘A’ games and the last played for Guyana was in 2017 against Barbados in a four-day game.
He was appointed on the Coaching staff of the West Indies team by the Dave Cameron Administration and was retained by the current Ricky Skerritt Administration.
Defending Champions Trinidad Knight Riders has won the most titles (4), while the Warriors has reached five finals (2013, ’14, ’16, ’18, ’19) since the CPL was inaugurated in 2013 but has never won a title. (Sean Devers)
