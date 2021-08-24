Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

Drunk driver arrested after crashing into tree

Aug 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A drunk driver was yesterday arrested after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a tree, which resulted in his passenger sustaining injuries to his head.

The driver has been identified as 37-year-old Mitchell Debideen, of Hosororo Hill, North West District (NWD), Region One, and the passenger involved is Edger Adams, 54, of Hosororo Hill, NWD.
According to police, at 13:00hrs. Debideen was proceeding along the Wanina Public Road when he lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the southern side of the road and crashed into a tree.
As a result of the collision, the passenger received injuries to his head.

The passenger was picked up in a conscious condition by police and medical personnel, and was taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital where he was examined.
Although Adams sustained head injuries, he is said to be in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, police revealed that the driver, who is currently in police custody, was initially determined to be intoxicated because of the behaviour he demonstrated. An investigation is ongoing.

 

