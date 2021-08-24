Domestic worker remanded for allegedly stealing child

Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old domestic worker was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly stealing a child. The woman, Gangadai Rhajcoomar of Coverden, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul.
Rhajcoomar was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on July 9, 2021, at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, she stole a child from Joyce Hutson, 43, a housewife of Naamyrick Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.
The charge was laid under Section 8, Chapter 91, of the Criminal Law Offences Act, which stipulates that, “Everyone who, with intent to deprive any father, mother, or guardian of any child of the possession of the child, or with intent to steal any article upon or about the person of the child, to whomsoever the article may belong, unlawfully.”
The law further states that anyone who leads, or takes away, or decoys or entices away, or detains, the child; or receives, or harbours, the child knowing it to have been dealt with as aforesaid, shall be guilty of felony and liable to imprisonment for seven years.
Magistrate Ali-Seepaul remanded the woman to prison and the matter was adjourned to October 7, 2021.
Aug 24, 2021The inaugural David Persaud Memorial Cycle Road race sped off Sunday last from the western end of the Demerara Harbor Bridge, riding up to Bushy Park, Parika before returning to the Demerara Harbor...
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 24, 2021
Aug 23, 2021
Kaieteur News – The most potent analogy I can think of on the PNC’s recent electoral loss is a dishonest coach in... more
Kaieteur News – Trinidad and Tobago’s economy has revolved around oil for the past 70 years. Sugar production would... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]