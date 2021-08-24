Domestic worker remanded for allegedly stealing child

Kaieteur News – A 35-year-old domestic worker was yesterday remanded to prison for allegedly stealing a child. The woman, Gangadai Rhajcoomar of Coverden, East Bank Demerara, appeared in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul.

Rhajcoomar was not required to plead to the indictable charge which alleges that on July 9, 2021, at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, she stole a child from Joyce Hutson, 43, a housewife of Naamyrick Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.

The charge was laid under Section 8, Chapter 91, of the Criminal Law Offences Act, which stipulates that, “Everyone who, with intent to deprive any father, mother, or guardian of any child of the possession of the child, or with intent to steal any article upon or about the person of the child, to whomsoever the article may belong, unlawfully.”

The law further states that anyone who leads, or takes away, or decoys or entices away, or detains, the child; or receives, or harbours, the child knowing it to have been dealt with as aforesaid, shall be guilty of felony and liable to imprisonment for seven years.

Magistrate Ali-Seepaul remanded the woman to prison and the matter was adjourned to October 7, 2021.