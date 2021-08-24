Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

David Persaud Memorial Cycle Race held

Aug 24, 2021

The inaugural David Persaud Memorial Cycle Road race sped off Sunday last from the western end of the Demerara Harbor Bridge, riding up to Bushy Park, Parika before returning to the Demerara Harbor Bridge for the finish, covering a distance of 46 miles.

David Persaud Investments cycle race pic – (word doc) – Chief Executive Officer of David Persaud Investments, Mr. Christopher Persaud (third from right) is flanked by Mr. Hasan Mohamed, staff and winners with their trophies and cash prizes at the presentation ceremony.

The event saw the participation of a total of thirty-five riders, six of whom are club riders, while there was a solitary female all competing in five categories namely Seniors, Juniors, Veterans, Female and Oldest Rider. The race, which started at 08.30 hrs and concluded at 10.00 hrs, enjoyed cool weather conditions and saw Christopher Griffith pedalling away with the top honour in the Seniors’ category followed by Andrew Green and Kemal Moses in second and third place respectively.
In the Juniors’ category, Mario Washington came in first, while Sherwin Sampson and Alex Leung came in second and third respectively, while in the Veterans’ category Kwame Ridley took the top prize with Alexis Minde and Warren McKay coming in second and third respectively. The solitary Female was Clavice Spencer.
The event was sponsored by David Persaud Investments Ltd, a company which was founded by the late David Persaud, an astute businessman and a sports enthusiast who throughout his career always ensured sports of all discipline received the corporate support they needed with he himself playing representative cricket in Guyana back in his youthful days.
The Chief Executive Officer of David Persaud Investments Ltd, Christopher Persaud, Operations Manager Pameshwar Babulall and Supervisor Ronald Mootoo were on hand to start the race and also to hand out trophies and cash prices which were up for grabs.
The event was organized by National Cycling Coach Hasan Mohamed and his team.

 

