COVID-19 claims three more lives

Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 24, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health reported yesterday that three more persons, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result, the total number of deaths has moved to 597.
The latest fatalities are that of a 63-year-old woman from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 71-year-old man from Region Nine (Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo) and a 75-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). The Ministry reported that all three persons died over a four-day (August 19 to 22) period while receiving care at a medical facility.
Further, in its daily COVID-19 dashboard, the Ministry recorded 36 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,372.
Presently there are 19 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 persons in institutional isolation, 1,247 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,409 persons who tested positive for the virus have recovered.
