Corruption – who cares?

Kaieteur News – Countless Guyanese from both sides of the divide found the energy to come out in strength against obvious elections corruptions. The stage was set with a piercing no confidence motion that provided the run-up to what was arguably the most sharply contested elections in this country’s history. For a long five-month interval following the casting of ballots, the final outcome hung in the balance, while the claims and counterclaims of electoral corruptions, from every mouth, raged unceasingly. In the pursuit of power, under the banners of free and fair elections and the fruits of democracy’s ideals, Guyanese pulled no punches, spared no effort, to undo attempts at what corrupted process and result.

As most Guyanese, who can read and write, or listen and hear, actually know with a powerful degree of certainty, corruptions in this nation do not end with the closure of the elections season. In fact, the closing of the door on yet another squabbling elections exercise has long been, and continues to be, the opening for endless corruptions on a massive scale in almost every walk of life in this country. However, of those, Guyanese speak nothing today, not even a whimper. Not even from those, who were once in the forefront of the battles in the trenches to safeguard against elections corruptions, to guarantee some quality in elections integrity.

The same sturdy bulk of citizens inhabiting the tribal camps are busy lining up themselves for their piece of the plentiful corruption actions that litter Guyana’s environment. Having fought the good fight for a good cause, Guyanese rest on their couches, content to count their leadership blessings. Crooked leaders who falsify and twist themselves into knots to deceive still more. There is scant concern with that kind of corruption. For to speak out against that risks attracting the wrath of leaders with memories longer than an anaconda, and heavier than that of elephants. So, it is look the other way, and live to enjoy the day.

As proof, there is the story of another instance of leadership secrecy on this most corrupting of commodities, Guyana’s oil blessing. Secrecy breeds corruption; it is founded on corruption, and driven and replenished by corruption. There is the still secret Payara report, the secret audit report, and now the newly secret Local Content report. There should be no need for any secrecy with these reports, not one speck. But here we are, and it says so much of the corrupt bargains, and the continuing practices of corruption, compliments of a broad cabal of political leaders, that deep and lengthening secretiveness prevails. It should not be lost on Guyanese that we say “broad cabal of political leaders” which is what it is, since there is no genuinely objecting voice from anywhere in opposition quarters, other than for the occasional lame attempts, which insult citizens, and make the opposition itself look more disturbingly compromised.

Today, the same Guyanese, once so spirited in the defense of democracy’s ideals during elections season, suddenly discover that they have no energy left in store, no stomach anymore, to speak of, speak out against, to speak anything, about corruption, even when it bludgeons on the head. Not government fighters for democracy. Not opposition defenders of democracy, as interpreted and believed by them. Clearly, without saying a word, a great many Guyanese now confess to being senseless where corruption is concerned, without moving a muscle.

Their very actions condemn them, and this is regardless of which side of the divide houses. Too many Guyanese are now so indebted to leaders that crass corruptions do not disturb. Too many Guyanese have lost touch, no longer have a care, about what incorruptibility means. This is hard to say, but we steel ourselves to place it on the public table: it is likely that, despite our pretenses, and notwithstanding our public shouting, we were no less corrupt than the craven political leaders, who are swooned over, and fallen for, in some form or the other. Truth be told, whether professional or partisan, follower or worshipper, civil or commercial, Guyanese may stand as more corrupt than their champions. Thus, they get where they wish, so now they have nothing to say on corruption.