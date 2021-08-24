Latest update August 24th, 2021 12:59 AM

34,000 doses of Johnson and Johnson, 5,000 doses Sputnik V vaccines arrive

Aug 24, 2021 News

Kaieteur News -Yesterday, the Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, announced that 34,000 doses of the single-shot Johnson and Johnson (J&J) COVID-19 Vaccine that the Government procured are scheduled to arrive in the country.

The shipment of the Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V vaccines that arrived in the country yesterday

Hours after making that announcement, officials witnessed the arrival of a quantity of the first batch of J&J vaccines along with 5,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V component two vaccines.
The J&J vaccine was earlier in the year given emergency use authorisation by the United States of America Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This vaccine is said to prevent COVID-19 in persons 18 years of age and older.
The Health Minister during a previous interview had stated that Guyana was able to source the vaccine through a partnership between CARICOM and the African Union. He noted that the African Union had allocated a total of 1.5 million doses to the Caribbean and out of that set; Guyana is slated to receive 150,000 doses.
With the arrival of the J&J vaccine, the country now has four types of vaccines for the adult population. The other vaccines are AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Sputnik V.

