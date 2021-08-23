Youth who allegedly stabs drinking buddies killed with his own knife

Kaieteur News – Roy Boston who allegedly stabbed three of his drinking partners during a brawl on Saturday night was reportedly killed by his cousin at a rum shop located in Swan Village, Linden/Soesdyke Highway.

According to police reports, sometime around 22:15hrs that day, 18-year-old Boston was among his family and friends at the shop when a heated argument turned deadly.

It was reported to the police that Boston pulled out a knife and dealt one of the men there a stab to his left side waist and another to his left side back.

A resident of Swan, who resides just opposite the shop, told Kaieteur News yesterday that it was Boston who started to behave in a disorderly manner, which escalated things.

According to the woman, the young man who was armed with a knife started to cause trouble with some of the men who were at the shop. There she said a fight broke out which caused Boston to inflict the injuries on three of the men. She added that the Boston’s cousin, who was there too, was trying to get him to control himself by attempting to take away his knife.

The resident recalled that Boston ended up attacking his cousin and in a bid to defend himself, the cousin got a hold of the knife and reportedly inflicted the fatal injuries about Boston’s body.

Police reports revealed that Boston received a stab wound to his left side chest and a cut to his right thumb finger. His body was taken to the Diamond Hospital where he was pronounced dead by a doctor.

Police sources confirmed that Boston’s cousin who reportedly escaped in an unknown direction that fatal night, turned himself in yesterday morning and is in custody assisting with the investigation.

The 18-year-old’s body is presently at the Memorial Gardens where it is awaiting a post mortem examination.