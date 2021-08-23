Woman among four to be charged for murder of her son-in-law

Kaieteur News – A woman is among four persons to be charged for the murder of her son-in-law, Keron McPherson, 24.

McPherson is the Sophia man who was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds to his body.

According to a police report sent out yesterday, the Director of Public Prosecutor (DPP), has advised that McPherson’s mother-in-law, Brenna Nurse along with Devon Harry, Nicholas Hercules aka Bucko, and Peter Lam, be charged with his murder.

Kaieteur News understands that the three men to be charged along with Nurse are her son’s friends. McPherson of Lot 687 ‘D’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was found dead by police around 04:00hrs lying in a yard in ‘C’ Field, Sophia.

A post mortem had later revealed that he was killed by a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Police had believed that his death stemmed from a triangular love affair and had arrested McPherson’s girlfriend and her other love interest. The girlfriend has since been released from custody by police.

Kaieteur News subsequently learned that McPherson was reportedly lured to his death by a phone call in retaliation to an altercation, which he had during the early evening hours on Saturday.

McPherson’s family members had told this newspaper that he had gotten into a heated argument with his girlfriend over money that she had allegedly squandered. They claimed that the argument turned physical between them, and McPherson was attacked by one of his in-laws and some other men.

As investigations progressed, it was revealed that the in-law who had attacked him with the men was Brenna Nurse, his mother-in-law.

Kaieteur News understands that the woman had lashed him to his face with a beer bottle while one of the men had chopped him to his chest. McPherson had managed to escape and went home that evening.

Relatives related that after he freshened up himself, McPherson began to drink and they assumed that he was probably trying to console himself following the argument with his girlfriend and the altercation that followed.

Kaieteur News had reported that close to midnight, McPherson had received a phone call from a woman. That woman who had called him that night, according to relatives, was his girlfriend.

He had related to them that she wanted to meet with him. At first, his family members had recounted, he was reluctant to go but she kept calling his phone and eventually, he left his ‘D’ Field, Sophia home for a location in ‘C’ Field.

“He had left home in long-foot shorts,” one family member had said. They were expecting him to return but he never did.

Family members had added too that initially, they were not bothered because although McPherson would have fights with his girlfriend, they would make-up and be merry again but this time was different.

Around 06:00hrs on Sunday, McPherson’s brother received news that his brother was found dead in a yard.

Although McPherson’s girlfriend is not in police custody and is home, his family members still believe that she might have played a role in his murder by luring him out of his home via her numerous phone calls.

McPherson’s family members had alleged too that a few months ago, he was involved in another dispute with his girlfriend during which she had allegedly used a knife to stab him in his back.

Despite the many bloody battles they had, McPherson often told his family members that he loved her. All was usually forgiven after a love spat.