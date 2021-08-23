Was the “consummate professional” at the New York rally?

Kaieteur News – In response to my column, “Can someone define what a consummate professional is?” last Saturday, I received a number of images of Dr. Vincent Adams which the senders informed me were taken at the PNC/Hakeem Jeffries rally in Brooklyn.

These images do not depict Adams against the backdrop of the rally. Adams is posing with Sherod Duncan without the rally attendees in the background. But in the background are about five persons exhibiting Guyana flags and the place they are standing next to is certainly not in Guyana as far as I can see.

But both Adams and Duncan have hanging on their necks blue ID badges that are identical. Duncan was at the rally. Interestingly, Amanza Walton Desir (AMD) is posing with Jeffries with the same ID card around her neck. Adams with the same blue badge is posing with two other persons and that temple-like structure I don’t think is in Guyana.

From the images sent to me, I would say that logical deduction would put Adams at the rally but that may not be so. If political observers want to know if Adams was there then I guess examining the Facebook pages of Duncan, AWD and Adams may tell us.

My interest in Adams being at the Jeffries pantomime is three-fold. First, with the Stabroek News frenetically arguing that he is a consummate professional why would he jeopardise the possibility of being asked to serve again in the state sector in Guyana? Obviously, if he was at the PNC/Jeffries show, then he has dented his opportunity.

Secondly, that dented opportunity is easy to understand because the PNC/Jeffries rally is a straightforward anti-Indian demonstration that had two purposes – to help Jeffries get re-elected in forthcoming congressional elections in the US where his district is predominantly African and West Indian Blacks and also to rally PNC supporters in the diaspora against the Granger leadership.

Thirdly, if Adams was there who invited him and if he was invited, did he represent the AFC? Adams currently sits in the AFC’s executive. No high-profile AFC person was noticeable at the rally although Duncan was there. Now here is interesting information I received from a source that I trust and that has given me lots of credible information in the past.

The next congress of the AFC is way past its due date. It was to be held last June. My source is 1000 percent sure that Raphael Trotman is not contesting any senior position because of ill health. If Ramjattan runs again for the leader role, it means that would be his fourth stint and the feelings among the remnants of the AFC’s hierarchy is that Ramjattan should give way to another candidate. The talk among these remnants is that Adams should contest either as leader or chairman.

My sources tell me that Ramjattan is running again. If that is so then Adams will not oppose Ramjattan. In the internal politics of the AFC, Adams is seen as one of Ramjattan’s biggest supporters. Adams will settle for the chairmanship or the post of General-Secretary. The Stabroek News keeps referring to Adams as a consummate professional.

Adams is not even a consummate executive member of the AFC. Adams lost whatever admiration the second-tier leadership of the AFC had for him when he voted in favour of a highly unfair list of those who were accredited to represent the AFC in parliament. Please see my analysis of the hand-picked process in my column of Tuesday, August 18, 2020, “PNC should reject the AFC’s selections for parliament.”

The list was perhaps the most skewed selection in the history of party politics. Here is what I wrote back then on the issue, “Last Sunday, the AFC has selected its nine parliamentarian and it is a sordid violation of the constitution, elections criteria and moral laws. The group’s shape constitutes a violation of the constitution. It should contain 30 percent of women. There are only two women. Five of the nine parliamentarians are from Georgetown not the wide territory of Region Four but the city of Georgetown. There is no AFC politician going into parliament from Regions One, Three, Five, Six, Eight, Nine.”

It is left to Adams to inform the Guyanese people if he was at the PNC/Jeffries anti-Indian rally. It is left to Adams to explain if he will be contesting for top posts in the AFC’s hierarchy. I guess the best person to ask those questions is the journalist or editor of the Stabroek News who thinks Adams is a consummate professional.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)