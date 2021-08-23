Man who went to court with cutlass in search of Magistrate jailed

Kaieteur News – Thirty-nine-year-old Julius Anthony Mootoo, who went to the Whim Magistrate’s Court armed with cutlasses in search of Magistrate Renita Singh, was jailed for his actions.

The incident occurred on August 9, 2021, around 8:05hrs.

According to the police, Mootoo, of Lot 80 Miss Phoebe, Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, concealed the weapons and entered the court’s compound through the front gate. It was reported that the defendant posed as a person attending court to gain entry.

However, upon entering the compound, Mootoo started wielding the cutlass while enquiring about the whereabouts of Magistrate Singh.

As a result, the clerk of court raised an alarm and summoned a party of police who immediately intervened and secured all the persons in the compound. Efforts were made to arrest him, but Mootoo managed to escape.

On August 13, 2021, police acting upon information received, went to Miss Phoebe Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice, where they saw Mootoo armed with a cutlass. The ranks managed to arrest him and he was placed in custody.

Mootoo was subsequently charged with causing public terror and carrying an offensive weapon. The charges were laid under Section 137 (1) of the Summary Jurisdiction (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:02.

Mootoo later appeared at Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Ravindranauth Singh, who read the charges to him and he pleaded guilty. As such, he was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment on each charge, the terms of imprisonment will run concurrently.