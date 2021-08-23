Latest update August 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

India to assist Guyana with software to digitalise vaccination records – Health Minister

Aug 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Sunday last, said India has pledged to assist Guyana with the recently developed COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) software.

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

The Minister while speaking during the observance of India’s 75th Independence Anniversary at the India Cultural Centre said this software will be used to digitalise the country’s vaccination records.
According to research, the Co-WIN software, which was created in India is an open-source application that has been developed to monitor the progress of the vaccination programme. Open-source means that the copyright holder grants users the right to use, study, change and distribute the software and its source code to anyone and for any purpose. The software, which would help significantly in combating the global pandemic, the Indian Prime Minster, Narendra Modi had announced will be made available to all countries free of cost.
Minister Anthony who previously mentioned the software in one of his daily COVID-19 update stated that it would allow the Ministry to observe trends and patterns in the country’s vaccination drive and that it would be of good for future use.
“So it would make aggregating these numbers quite easy and we will be able to track on almost a minute-by-minute basis how the vaccination is going because that’s how the software is built. Of course they will be customising to suit our purposes here in Guyana,” he explained.
According to the Health Minister, already his Ministry has been keeping comprehensive records of COVID-19 patients and vaccines administered.
So with this new software, it would allow the Ministry to input the data and have these records in a more user-friendly manner, he concluded.

