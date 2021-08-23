E-Networks raises bar again in telecoms sector

– announces major upgrade for business customers; takes Fiber Optic Internet services to more rural areas

Kaieteur News – E-Networks Inc., the country’s only locally owned telecommunications provider, recently announced that it has increased its fiber-optic business service, OnFiber Business Ultimate, from 475 Mbps to 675 Mbps for the same monthly subscription fee of $29,990 (VAT inclusive). With these faster speeds which are among the most competitively priced in the region, E-Networks said local businesses can easily harness the opportunities provided by advanced technological breakthroughs such as cloud services.

In a missive to the press, newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer of E-Networks, Abu Zaman, said this improved access to the cloud and reliable connectivity will enable businesses to achieve a competitive edge by tapping into evolving software, services and industry platforms while managing costs, as has been shown in other developing countries. He also indicated that E-Networks has recently secured a partnership with Microsoft as a Cloud Service Provider (CSP) to support and drive cloud adoption while ensuring its customers receive the best value, options, and pricing.

It should be noted that this 42% speed increase is the third time in three years that the company has significantly improved its business packages and is another example of E-Networks’ commitment to supporting the business community’s ability to leverage technology for progression. Furthermore, the company’s business services also support Wi-Fi 6, the next generation in wireless internet. Wi-Fi 6 emphasises better efficiency, capacity and all-around performance, allowing your network to harness the full potential of E-Networks’ internet services.

Since the liberalisation of the telecommunications sector in October 2020, E-Networks has been setting standards as the leader in local telecommunications. The company has landed its own subsea international cable from Barbados and the first submarine fiber optic cable to Essequibo. E-Networks’ fiber network is also continually expanding, with recently opened coverage areas in Berbice and on the Essequibo Coast. In these areas, the company has noted that customers can access the same speeds at the same pricing as available in Georgetown.

These moves have enabled E-Networks to deploy high-capacity fiber services, 5G and 4G Networks, across Guyana’s most densely populated areas, including rural areas, such as on the Essequibo Coast and in Berbice. These networks have increased access to faster, more reliable internet at affordable pricing to the Guyanese people.