De Vee Pee went to Texas

Kaieteur News – Dem boys happy dat de Surinamese President pay a visit to Guyana last week. Was nuff food and drinks pass. And dem local hotel mek money because dem Suriname people come with big delegation. Suh dem private sector people bin happy. Suh happy dat dem put banner over de President table at a breakfast wah dem host.

Suriname come well prepared. Dem gat wan top class Foreign Minister. De man is a career diplomat. He wuk with de Caricom Secretariat. He wuk with de OAS. He wuk in he country Foreign Ministry. And now he is de Suriname Foreign Minister. De man is a heavyweight when it come to diplomacy.

And Suriname come well-prepare. Dem come with a well plan agenda. Dem come fuh talk bout oil, bout de environment and bout energy. All ah dem area de Vee Pee gat he foot in. But instead of staying hay fuh help Prezzie with de talks, he jet off to Texas fuh give lecture.

But fuh add insult to injury, he carry de Foreign Minister with he. And leff Frank fuh hold de fort. Now dem boys wan know in which country, a Head of State does visit and de Foreign Minister gone with de Vee Pee fuh give lecture.

Suriname know wah dem doing with dem oil. Suriname get a beautiful oil deal, Dem get 36 percent taxes; Guyana get zero. Dem get 6.25 percent royalty; Guyana get 2 percent. Dem get 50/50 profit sharing. We get de same. Dem gat 20 percent share in de oil blocks. We hand over we oil blocks fuh free.

So while we kowtowing in Texas, Suriname sitting comfortably with dem oil deal and seeing how dem can benefit from we own too.

Talk half and find out wah de Vee Pee bring back from Texas!