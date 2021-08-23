Latest update August 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

COVID-19 death toll moves to 594

Aug 23, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 594.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 75-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 62-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
It was reported that all three persons succumbed to the virus last Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 112 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,336.
Presently, there are 16 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 102 persons in institutional isolation, 1,260 in home isolation and six in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 22,364 persons have recovered from the disease.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… DoS Ninvalle applaud Team Guyana on their performance, commits to Govt continued support

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… DoS...

Aug 23, 2021

Kaieteur News By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Following the excellent performance of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation...
Read More
Petterson-Griffith ends with Gold and new 93kg Open Pan American Deadlift Record; Guyana close out with 6 gold & 2 silver medals

Petterson-Griffith ends with Gold and new 93kg...

Aug 22, 2021

GCB ecstatic with Manniram Prashad’s appointment to CWI Directorship

GCB ecstatic with Manniram Prashad’s...

Aug 22, 2021

Match Officials Greene and Johnson to represent Guyana at CFU youth tournaments

Match Officials Greene and Johnson to represent...

Aug 22, 2021

Williamsburg residents seeks President’s intervention to set up football ground

Williamsburg residents seeks President’s...

Aug 22, 2021

Young Achievers defeat Castrol Strikers on night two

Young Achievers defeat Castrol Strikers on night...

Aug 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]