COVID-19 death toll moves to 594

Latest update August 23rd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 23, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 594.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of a 75-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man both from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) and a 62-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica).
It was reported that all three persons succumbed to the virus last Friday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard recorded 112 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,336.
Presently, there are 16 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 102 persons in institutional isolation, 1,260 in home isolation and six in institutional isolation. To date, a total of 22,364 persons have recovered from the disease.
