Body of unidentified man found in Vreed-en-Hoop

Kaieteur News – Police ranks at the Vreed-en-Hoop Police Station are currently investigating the circumstances that led to the death of a man whose body was found on the side of Vreed-en-Hoop New Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD) on Sunday.
According to a police report, an unknown caller reported that the body of the unidentified man was discovered around 07:30hrs. He was clothed in a brown short sleeved jersey, blue jeans and white sneakers. The man was immediately rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH) by public spirited citizens where he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead. No marks of violence were found on the man’s corpse, which is lying at the WDRH mortuary awaiting identification and autopsy. The deceased is of East Indian descent and appears to be in his 30s.
Investigations are ongoing.
