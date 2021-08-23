18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… DoS Ninvalle applaud Team Guyana on their performance, commits to Govt continued support

Kaieteur News

By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall

Following the excellent performance of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) seven member team at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships which ended on Saturday evening here at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando International Airport, Florida, Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle has congratulated the team for representing the nation well.

Team Guyana won a total of eight (8) medals (6 gold, 2 silver) during the three day competition with a number of the athletes setting new Pan American records whilst also achieving Personal Best lifts.

The lone female on the team, 47 year-old Nadina Taharally (76 kg Masters 1 Classics) started off competition on Thursday last with a Gold medal, with 52 year-old Franklyn Brisport-Luke (66 kg Masters 2) copping Silver medals in both the Classics and Equipped segments of the championships.

Gold medals were also won by the elder of the team Nairanjan Singh in the 83 kg Masters 4 Equipped, Gordon Spencer (93 kg Masters 3 Equipped), debutant Roger Rogers in the 120 kg Masters 2 Classics and the baby of the team, Carlos The Showstopper Petterson who copped two Gold medals in the 93 kg Open Classics and Equipped competitions.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Ninvalle, on behalf of the Government and people of Guyana said that they are overwhelmed with the performance of the team in Orlando where six out of the seven members medaled; noting that such a performance must be applauded.

“Over the years, the powerlifting federation has been continuously putting out excellent medal performances at this level and we at the NSC will continue whatever we can to make sure that this sport keeps on developing.

Of course the NSC would have provided support for this team to get to the championships and we want to congratulate each and every member of the team starting with the President, Mr. Spencer who would have led from the front himself with a gold medal. We want to salute the team and let them know that they have made Guyana proud. Youve made the NSC proud, youve made the Federation proud and youve made yourselves proud.”

Ninvalle also shared that the NSC is looking forward to engage the Federation and team on their return to Guyana and to initiate discussions on the way forward and how the NSC can further assist in the continued development of the sport.

“The NSC would also like to specially single out Mr. Naranjan Singh, the eldest member of the team at age 77 years-old for his awesome performance. There arent many sports that you have athletes at this age participating and again, on behalf of the government and people of Guyana, we would want to congratulate Mr. Singh.”