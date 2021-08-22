Two held trying to bribe cop after caught selling stolen car

Kaieteur News – Two men were arrested on Friday after they attempted to bribe a police inspector to drop an ongoing investigation into the sale of a tampered vehicle.

Raphael Bagot, a 35-year-old bus driver, who resides at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and George Staglon, a 35-year-old mechanic, a resident of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were on Friday arrested on a Fraudulent Imitation of an Identification Mark Charge by Police ranks at the Golden Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to the Police, the bribery incident occurred at around 16:15hrs. at the Golden Grove Police Station. The bus driver was in custody at the station at the said time facing other charges, when he made contact with an Inspector and offered him $200,000 to forego prosecution of the allegation of Fraudulent Imitation, among other offences.

The bus driver then handed over $100,000 to the inspector and called the mechanic who came later with an additional $100,000 and gave it to the inspector as full payment. As a result, the Guyana Police Force has since launched an investigation, which revealed that the bus driver had allegedly sold a Toyota Fielder Wagon, PYY 9484, with a fraudulent identification mark, and tampered chassis number for $1.7M. Both men were subsequently arrested for the offence committed. The $200,000 has since been lodged as investigations are ongoing.