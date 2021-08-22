Latest update August 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two held trying to bribe cop after caught selling stolen car

Aug 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Two men were arrested on Friday after they attempted to bribe a police inspector to drop an ongoing investigation into the sale of a tampered vehicle.

The $200,000 that was offered to the inspector as payment to discard the allegations.

Raphael Bagot, a 35-year-old bus driver, who resides at Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and George Staglon, a 35-year-old mechanic, a resident of Sparendaam, East Coast Demerara (ECD), were on Friday arrested on a Fraudulent Imitation of an Identification Mark Charge by Police ranks at the Golden Grove Police Station, East Bank Demerara (EBD).
According to the Police, the bribery incident occurred at around 16:15hrs. at the Golden Grove Police Station. The bus driver was in custody at the station at the said time facing other charges, when he made contact with an Inspector and offered him $200,000 to forego prosecution of the allegation of Fraudulent Imitation, among other offences.
The bus driver then handed over $100,000 to the inspector and called the mechanic who came later with an additional $100,000 and gave it to the inspector as full payment. As a result, the Guyana Police Force has since launched an investigation, which revealed that the bus driver had allegedly sold a Toyota Fielder Wagon, PYY 9484, with a fraudulent identification mark, and tampered chassis number for $1.7M. Both men were subsequently arrested for the offence committed. The $200,000 has since been lodged as investigations are ongoing.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Petterson-Griffith ends with Gold and new 93kg Open Pan American Deadlift Record; Guyana close out with 6 gold & 2 silver medals

Petterson-Griffith ends with Gold and new 93kg Open Pan American...

Aug 22, 2021

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships –Equipped… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Guyana closed off...
Read More
GCB ecstatic with Manniram Prashad’s appointment to CWI Directorship

GCB ecstatic with Manniram Prashad’s...

Aug 22, 2021

Match Officials Greene and Johnson to represent Guyana at CFU youth tournaments

Match Officials Greene and Johnson to represent...

Aug 22, 2021

Williamsburg residents seeks President’s intervention to set up football ground

Williamsburg residents seeks President’s...

Aug 22, 2021

Young Achievers defeat Castrol Strikers on night two

Young Achievers defeat Castrol Strikers on night...

Aug 22, 2021

Amin (5-22), Dhaniram (46*) lead West Indies to championship

Amin (5-22), Dhaniram (46*) lead West Indies to...

Aug 22, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • History has returned

    Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is the luckiest political party in the world. No other party could have committed the sort... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]