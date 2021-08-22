Small businesses can better realise their potential with the GMP Standard

Kaieteur News – Standards provide as many benefits for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) as they do for large global enterprises in ensuring consistency and increased profits. The strategic use of standards can make a significant difference to the annual turnover of SMEs, sometimes the difference between success and failure. The Guyana Standard requirements for good management practices for micro, small and medium enterprises (GYS 231:2010) could be a crucial standard to ensure the success of local small businesses.

For smaller firms, some of the benefits of using standards include the accessibility of their products and services to the export markets, heightened operational efficiency and increased customer confidence.

The GYS 231:2010 standard, which is also a CARICOM Standard, defines the fundamental requirements to enhance small business performance through the process of continual improvement and assurance of quality. It also covers environment and occupational safety and health requirements.

The standard outlines that for SMEs to be effective, an atmosphere shall be created that provides focus and positive behaviour. As such, it recommends that defined improvement goals and objectives be established.

To meet the requirements of this standard, small businesses must also have a defined policy, establish good planning and control, and have a favourable working environment which conforms to Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and other stipulated environmental requirements.

The roles, responsibilities and authorities for the implementation of the management system within the SME must be clearly defined and records and documents must be controlled. Further, requirements for competence, awareness and training of employees must be addressed.

Meanwhile, the standard also provides requirements for measurement, analysis and improvement, which help to demonstrate conformity and ensure effectiveness of the management system implemented within the business along with ensuring that customers are continually satisfied.

Finally, the standard requires that enterprise implementing its requirements to continually improve the effectiveness of the management system using the policy, objectives, audit results, analysis of data, corrective and preventative actions and management review.

Local SMEs are encouraged to consult with the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) to be sensitised on how this national standard can be implemented to guarantee improved business performance.

The GNBS, through its technical assistance and training programmes, can step by step help businesses to implement the requirements of this standard and other international standards.

No enterprise is too small to implement standards. The Bureau believes that the time has come for businesses begin to appreciate the usefulness of standards, which help to streamline their operations, realise profits, maintain sustainability, and most importantly facilitate access to more markets.

Worldwide, many enterprises implement standards and use them as negotiating tools, in addition to ensuring quality, improving customer service and reliability and reducing costs. Local businesses should no longer hesitate to capitalise on the opportunities standards implementation creates to realise growth and enhance competitiveness.

For further information, please contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064/65/66 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org