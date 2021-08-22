Latest update August 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 22, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Scenes from an accident last night at the corner of Howse and Saffon Streets. Injured is taxi driver, Joseph Brotherson. Brotherson and his wife Kenese was taking his pregnant daughter, Aaliyah Brotherson home from a wedding when his car collided with a pickup truck at around 2200 hours last night. Brotherson’s car was severely damaged and his legs pinned by the driver side door until EMT ambulance services arrived on scene at around half hour later. The driver of the pick up truck was interviewed on the scene by police officers and left with them shortly after.
Aug 22, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships –Equipped… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Guyana closed off...
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – A gentleman walked across to me as I came out of my car to enter the supermarket. I understood his... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is the luckiest political party in the world. No other party could have committed the sort... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]