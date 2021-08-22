Latest update August 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Scenes from an accident last night

Aug 22, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Scenes from an accident last night at the corner of Howse and Saffon Streets. Injured is taxi driver, Joseph Brotherson. Brotherson and his wife Kenese was taking his pregnant daughter, Aaliyah Brotherson home from a wedding when his car collided with a pickup truck at around 2200 hours last night. Brotherson’s car was severely damaged and his legs pinned by the driver side door until EMT ambulance services arrived on scene at around half hour later. The driver of the pick up truck was interviewed on the scene by police officers and left with them shortly after.

