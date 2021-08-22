Latest update August 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM

Riggers gat a card in dem back pocket

Aug 22, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys had a dream de other night. Dem dream two Coal-shun supporters pass to de Great Beyond. Before dem bin dead, dem bin fall hook, line and sinker fuh de story wah dem Riggers bin trying fuh sell dem; how de 2020 elections bin rigg by de Pee Pee Pee See. But dem nah understand how it happen in front all dem Coal-shun party agents.
So dem decide now dat dem deh up in heaven, dem gan ask God. So dem see God and dem ask he, “How de Pee Pee Pee See rig de elections in 2020?”
God look at dem and answer, “The Pee Pee Pee See did NOT rig the elections.”
Dem Coal-shun supporters stare at one another a lang time, den one turn to de other and say, “The conspiracy goes higher than we think!”
De shame now wearing off from dem riggers. After dem bin get expose in front of de whole world, dem bin duck in dem shell fuh hide dem shame.
Now dem come out of dem shell, dem nah gat no cards in dem hands. Dem nah know how fuh redeem dem self in de eyes of de public and de world. But while dem nah gat no card in dem hands, cheaters does always gat card in dem back pocket. So is dah card dem riggers playing now. Is de card wah dem does resort to when dem desperate and bankrupt fuh ideas.
De riggers suh desperate dat dem pullin’ out de card and playing it. It call de RACE card.
Talk half and laugh at tell dem riggers dah card is fuh a different game!

