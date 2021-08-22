Petterson-Griffith ends with Gold and new 93kg Open Pan American Deadlift Record; Guyana close out with 6 gold & 2 silver medals

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships –Equipped…

By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall

Guyana closed off its participation at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships last evening at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando International Airport, Florida in style with the nation’s leading strongman setting a new Pan American Deadlift record.

Twenty-seven year-old Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith competing in the Men’s Open 93kg Class, set a new record of 350kg (771.62lb) on his second lift which turned out to be his final of the day as he passed up on the third lift.

This performance also propelled the Mon Repos Fitness Gym member to the Gold medal, his second of the championships having won the Classic Gold on Friday. He relegated Andres Soto (665kg) of Costa Rica to the Silver medal with Mexico’s Marco Reyes taking the Bronze with a total of (605kg).

It was not a done deal after Petterson-Griffith’s record lift completed as two of the three Referees had failed the lift but swift thinking by Manager/Coach Kerma Singh saw him requesting of the Jury Table, a review of the decision and it was overturned, paving the way for the lift and record to stand.

Petterson-Griffith’s best Bench Press was 160kg (352.74lbs), his best Squat was a Personal Best (PB) 335kg (738.58lb), 5kg up from his previous; his Total was 845kg (1862.906lb).

His {Carlos} performance capped a fabulous day and competition for the Guyanese contingent, with Franklyn Brisport-Luke also adding to his Classic Silver, an Equipped Silver in the Masters 11 66kg category.

There were Gold medals for Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) President Gordon Spencer in the Masters 111 93kg Division and Guyana’s oldest competing strongman, Naranjan Singh who would be celebrating his 77th birthday, next month. The USA based Singh contested the Masters 1V 83kg Class.

Final Medal Count

Gold Silver Bronze Total

6 2 0 8

More details in tomorrow’s edition.