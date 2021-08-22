Petterson-Griffith ends with Gold and new 93kg Open Pan American Deadlift Record; Guyana close out with 6 gold & 2 silver medals

Latest update August 22nd, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 22, 2021 Sports
18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships –Equipped…
By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall
Guyana closed off its participation at the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships last evening at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando International Airport, Florida in style with the nation’s leading strongman setting a new Pan American Deadlift record.
Twenty-seven year-old Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith competing in the Men’s Open 93kg Class, set a new record of 350kg (771.62lb) on his second lift which turned out to be his final of the day as he passed up on the third lift.
This performance also propelled the Mon Repos Fitness Gym member to the Gold medal, his second of the championships having won the Classic Gold on Friday. He relegated Andres Soto (665kg) of Costa Rica to the Silver medal with Mexico’s Marco Reyes taking the Bronze with a total of (605kg).
It was not a done deal after Petterson-Griffith’s record lift completed as two of the three Referees had failed the lift but swift thinking by Manager/Coach Kerma Singh saw him requesting of the Jury Table, a review of the decision and it was overturned, paving the way for the lift and record to stand.
Petterson-Griffith’s best Bench Press was 160kg (352.74lbs), his best Squat was a Personal Best (PB) 335kg (738.58lb), 5kg up from his previous; his Total was 845kg (1862.906lb).
His {Carlos} performance capped a fabulous day and competition for the Guyanese contingent, with Franklyn Brisport-Luke also adding to his Classic Silver, an Equipped Silver in the Masters 11 66kg category.
There were Gold medals for Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) President Gordon Spencer in the Masters 111 93kg Division and Guyana’s oldest competing strongman, Naranjan Singh who would be celebrating his 77th birthday, next month. The USA based Singh contested the Masters 1V 83kg Class.
Final Medal Count
Gold Silver Bronze Total
6 2 0 8
More details in tomorrow’s edition.
Aug 22, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships –Equipped… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Guyana closed off...
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Aug 22, 2021
Kaieteur News – A gentleman walked across to me as I came out of my car to enter the supermarket. I understood his... more
Kaieteur News – The PNC/R is the luckiest political party in the world. No other party could have committed the sort... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]