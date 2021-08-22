Our Frontline Worker of the Week is… Nurse Abigail Gilkes

By Vanessa Braithwaite

Kaieteur News – With the current uproar over the COVID-19 vaccination programme, Linden nurse, Abigail Gilkes, is tasked with a crucial role – adequately informing citizens willing to be vaccinated about the process and the facts about the vaccines. As a member of Region 10’s COVID-19 task force, Nurse Gilkes has been working tirelessly to help combat the spread of COVID-19, including through an awareness campaign.

Functioning out of the One Mile Health Centre, which is one of the main Health Centres in Linden, she is an EPI Surveillance Nurse tasked with surveying for reported signs and symptoms of suspected cases for Vaccines Preventable Diseases (VPDs) within the Region, and for following reported vaccine reaction or Events Supposedly Attributed to Vaccination or Immunisation (ESAVI) which includes any suspected reactions to COVID-19 vaccines once it is reported.

“I’m also a part of the COVID-19 vaccination team at the LHC (Linden Hospital Complex) where I assist with screening patients, attending to their concerns and giving clarity on eligibility for a COVID-19 vaccine,” she shared.

According to Nurse Gilkes, “reassurance to patients is extremely important, we don’t just vaccinate, we listen first, we advise and we guide because we get those vaccines are new, that there’s also a lot of misinformation and nursing has taught us that people are less fearful and more cooperative when they know what to expect. The one-on-one with a client really goes a long way, I always feel pleased knowing I helped relieve some worries and doubts while gaining trust in return; that is priceless,” Nurse Gilkes posited.

Performing her COVID-19 related tasks, Nurse Gilkes said, came easily because of her natural love for her profession. This, she said, was the inspiration behind her even becoming a healthcare worker, who now has years of experience and no regrets that she followed her heart. Her innate desire to help others, especially making a difference in the lives of the vulnerable, has contributed to her not only going through the motion during her shift, but enjoying every moment of it. “It’s always a pleasure when I hear patients telling another how I cared for them in time of need, or them referring others to me, is enough recognition of a job well done. I’ve learned that the smallest thing that you do for a patient can mean the world to them. Nursing has taught me appreciation and humility. I’ve learned to treat every patient as though they are a member of my family. To be kind, respectful, and to pay attention, especially when caring for them because they are trusting you to give assistance,” she explained.

During the pandemic, Gilkes had to learn to multi-task since it was now time to be more than a nurse. With patients being isolated from their families, Gilkes had to quickly become sister, counsellor and friend. “I have learned how important it is for patients to have someone that actually listens to them and responds in a way that is both therapeutic and supportive.”

Like many other healthcare workers in Guyana, her career journey, has not been without challenges, especially during the pandemic which brought with it a lack of resources as cases skyrocketed. This forced Linden nurses at the time to hit the streets to protest over the lack of resources, such as masks and personal protective gears. “Having to improvise at such a critical moment, as the personal protective equipment (PPE) was an issue as we were facing shortages with high influx of patients at the centre, was a challenge because myself and colleagues risked being exposed and could possibly become ill and put others at risk,” she related.

In this regard, Gilkes strongly believes that healthcare workers should be adequately compensated for their duties, since they are risking their lives on a daily basis.

Despite these challenges, our featured frontline worker is encouraging youths who aspire to delve into the medical field, to not be disheartened but pursue same if indeed it is their dream. “Be the change you want to see, try to see the positive in every negative situation, and go after what you want, there’s always going to be challenges no matter the profession, even obstacles sometimes but keep your eyes on the prize; keep pressing….never give up,” said Nurse Gilkes.