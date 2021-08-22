Guyanese cops cover of digital coaching and leadership magazine

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – When people want to improve their appearance, they look to, among other things, change their wardrobe, diet and exercise regularly, and some even hire a trainer to get them to achieve their desired goals. Similarly, when someone wants to improve their thinking, they can hire a mindset coach. That’s where the expertise of trainers like Kamladevi Sharma comes in.

The mindset coach who is based here in Guyana has worked with hundreds of professionals both locally and overseas to help them refocus their mind and get the clarity they need to achieve their personal and career goals.

The career mentor, wife, and mother of three boys, has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with Bachelor degrees in Business, Social Psychology and Social Research Methods. To date, her work has benefitted thousands of leaders globally, in personal growth and assisted over 250 businesses to jump-start their momentum for success through her signature momentum training.

Her expertise in mindset and personal development strategy enables youths, leaders, and entrepreneurs globally to get clear on their career aims, eliminate burnout, and achieve balance, fulfillment and success with ease in both their personal and professional lives.

The award-winning international speaker and coach on work-life balance is also the co-founder of Revive and an Associate Coach at Randstad Risesmart, a US-based coaching company.

Given her commitment, Sharma has been featured in magazines locally and internationally as well as on several podcasts on Spotify, Apple, and Google.

Her most recent feature was the July cover of Brainz Digital Magazine, a leading online business, mindset, innovation, leadership and lifestyle publication that highlights the achievements of personal trainers and coaches around the globe.

Sharma explains that since the magazine is popular among those in the coaching and business fields around the globe, “having them feature me, a Guyanese, on the cover is quite a big deal.”

She noted that “the truth is, being from Guyana in this field, a developing country, can be a significant deterrent to a client’s perception of the quality of service that can possibly be offered to them, especially if they are from a first world country…”

“My biggest challenge being in Guyana though, was overcoming the mindset of ‘what will people say,’ especially at the thought that I was a stay-at-home MBA mom. This kicked in more after having my last son where I felt conflicted that my responsibilities were a lot more at home but I needed that mental escape to do something for myself. I wasn’t sure if I should have continued coaching or let it go and focus on the kids only,” Sharma related.

However, within the past five years, the mindset coach has grown and developed in the coaching space to a point where her peers internationally can recognise and celebrate her achievements.

Sharma explained that the recent recognition by Brainz is proof of this.

But it was no overnight success. She explained that when she decided to leave her private-sector job where she was employed in a leadership position, it was not an easy decision.

“But I had to figure myself out; I was also three months pregnant with my first son. I just wanted something for myself to achieve,” Sharma said, noting that when she came across the idea of mindset coaching, it was while scouring the internet for new career opportunities.

Sharma noted that back then, she was not completely aware of all of the work it entailed but she decided to do her research, undergo studies and training which allowed her to become a qualified mindset coach.

Since then, she has successfully completed a series of training with US-based Transformation Academy and Randstad Risesmart, the US-based company at which she is now employed.

Sharma now spends her days engaged in virtual engagements with clients in the US, Australia and other countries.

She told Kaieteur News that she has worked with several individuals and companies locally providing coaching skills at various forums.

“I have worked with Republic Bank, Conservation International, BAC Holdings Inc. and a number of other companies,” revealed the mindset coach.

She noted that she has also worked in schools providing career building and leadership training and coaching services.

The career mentor believes that there are many ways to achieving goals and getting people to

operate at optimum levels. According to Sharma, leaders, coaches, youths, and entrepreneurs

choose to work with her because they need clarity and growth in their careers.

“They need a practical approach to moving forward in their careers with the resources they have at their disposal so that they can achieve the career of their dreams and feel fulfilled in their lives,” said Sharma.

To cater to this need, she said with pride, “whether it’s aligning with a career suitable to their personal life, switching careers to experience a new path, trying to move up the career ladder at their current place of work, or exiting corporate to start entrepreneurship, I help them to align and plan their transition strategy for execution in their desired direction.”