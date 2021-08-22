Guyana records 177 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – Ministry of Health in a statement yesterday reported that 177 new infections were recorded from 1,271 tests, which were carried out within a 24-hour period, taking the overall number of confirmed cases since March 2020, to 24,224.

The new infections were recorded in: Region One (3 cases), Region Two (2 cases), Region Three (23 cases), Region Four (91 cases), Region Five (4 cases), Region Six (one case), Region Seven (11 cases) Region Nine (84 cases) and Region 10 (9 cases). There was no new case in Region 8.

No deaths were recorded in the statement, ensuring that the overall death toll remain at 591.

Sixteen patients are presently housed in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, 103 persons are in institutional isolation, 1,197 persons are isolated at home and five patients are in institutional quarantine. To date, 22,318 persons have recovered from the virus.