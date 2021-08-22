GCB ecstatic with Manniram Prashad’s appointment to CWI Directorship

Kaieteur News – President Bissoondyal Singh and members of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) have expressed congratulations to Mr. Manniram Prashad on his appointment as a Non-Member Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI), joining three other such Directors – Dr. Akshai Mansingh, Mr. Daren Sammy and Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton.

A release from the GCB noted, “Mr. Prashad, or Mannie as he is popularly known, is a former Minister in the Government of Guyana and also a former Presidential Advisor on Trade and Investment within the Office of the President. He also served as Honorary Consul of Trinidad and Tobago for a number of years.

An outstanding and highly successful Insurance Broker in the Caribbean, Mr. Prashad is also the proprietor of the popular Palm Court nightclub, a past President and present Executive Member of the Private Sector Commission, Consul General for the Philippines and the Founding President of the Guyana Oil and Gas Energy Chamber.

Mannie has been a keen follower of cricket for over forty years and in fact served in many cricket administrative capacities in Guyana and the United States. He served for a decade as an Executive Member of the prestigious Georgetown Cricket Club, the oldest cricket club in the Caribbean, and also as President of the Gandhi Youth Cricket Club. As an enthusiastic supporter of West Indies Cricket, Mannie keenly follows the fortunes of the various West Indies teams, especially at the test cricket level.”

GCB President Bissoondyal Singh was particularly pleased that a Guyanese has secured the fourth and final position of the “Independent Directors”. President Singh posited that Mannie’s very impressive curriculum vitae had clearly bowled over CWI and won him the position unopposed. He expressed confidence that Manniram, with his wealth of knowledge and experience in business, politics, administration and social responsibilities, will be value-added to CWI.

The GCB President expects that Manniram will bring to CWI the same levels of commitment and success for which he is known in Guyana and further afield. President Singh added that he is looking forward to work with Manniram on the plans and programmes of CWI towards the continued progress and development of cricket in the Caribbean.

Mr. Manniram Prashad’s position as an Independent Director of CWI commenced July 30th, 2021.