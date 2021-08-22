Charrandass Persaud: A Freudian analysis

Kaieteur News – A gentleman walked across to me as I came out of my car to enter the supermarket. I understood his frustration but you are what you are. Although a columnist must write in simple terms, the academic background is always there in what you compose.

This simple fellow, mispronouncing Sigmund Freud’s name, much to my invisible amusement, wanted to know what the adjective from Freud’s name (Freudian) denotes because as he rightfully claimed, I have used the adjective many times. So what is meant by a Freudian analysis?

I will be brief because I want to devote much space to the things in Charran’s mind. Here is the roughest of definition of what is a Freudian analysis of a human without resorting to Wikipedia or a Google search. In a person’s mental structure, there are things that are not on the top of the mind but at the bottom because the person unconsciously puts them there. Since they exist, a situation arises where circumstances allow the things at the bottom of the mind to come to the surface, that is, they eventually find expression.

There comes a time when the unconscious section of the mind that Freud referred to as the “ID,” gives off the things that were deeply buried but waiting to be released. I will end with perhaps the simplest of explanations. It is called the Freudian Slip. John’s secretary, Mary, had left the work years ago. But over those years, John has referred to her replacement, Jane, many times as Mary. It means deep down in John’s mind, Mary has a meaning for him.

Charrandass is a typical Berbician and a practicing Hindu. At both of those levels, Charran has inculcated a suspicion of the PNC. At his age of 63 in 2015 when the AFC merged with the PNC, he would have seen what the PNC did to Berbice, Indians and Guyana in general. The dislike for the PNC he buried in his mind and he let his feelings for the AFC predominate. He was one of the most prominent names in Berbice and he became a Member of Parliament. Charran settled down to helping the AFC run the country.

Enter Freud. The nature of the APNU+AFC rule began to unlock the ghosts residing in the subterranean corners of Charran’s mind. First, Charran advised the AFC that there needs to be a deputy Minister of Agriculture. The AFC informed him that it was the PNC that rejected the idea. This particular incident began to bring alive the Freudian contents.

Secondly, Charran was annoyed that 7,050 sugar workers were retrenched and three horrifying details accompanied that cruelty. As the parliamentary representative for Berbice, he was never told of the sugar estate closures. Secondly there was nothing put in place to cushion the financial devastation that would visit almost 42,000 persons that those 7,050 sugar workers supported. Thirdly, there was no compensation.

Thirdly, Charran felt that the PNC had imprisoned the AFC, a fate the AFC willingly accepted. Fourthly, Charran on countless occasions told me that the PNC was discriminating against East Indians. He gave me several examples. I felt that all that existed at the Freudian level inside the mental structure of Charran was about to reach the surface when at a birthday party at David Street, in Kitty, he told me of the planning of a no-confidence motion (NCM).

He expressed fear for his life if he voted for the motion. I remember his words well that night. He said the PNC would maul him in the compound of Parliament Building. Charran told me that night that the APNU+AFC regime was politically more backward than the PPP government it succeeded.

When the NCM was passed, in my column I wrote that I told only two persons that it will happen. One was David Hinds and I mentioned Charran’s name. I want to say here and now, that I told David that in confidence and much to his credit he never divulged the information. I still respect him for that.

The other person I mentioned in my column was nameless plus I identified the place – DEMICO Roof Garden. I will now name that person. It was Michael Carrington’s birthday and my wife baked a chocolate cake for him. I gave it to him over dinner at that restaurant the night before the NCM and I told him what will happen with the NCM without naming Charran. I admire Carrington intensely for adhering to my request of secrecy. He kept his word. I believe Carrington has integrity and I strongly advise PPP leaders to work out a relationship with him where he can put his grass-root talent to work.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)