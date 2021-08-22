$146 Million in asphalted roads commissioned in Region Two

Kaieteur News – The Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, handed over a total of six asphalted streets to several communities in Region Two on Wednesday. Asphalted roads were commissioned in Better Success, Lima, Richmond, Riverstown, Pomona and Good Hope.

The roads were commissioned on last Sunday, and were done to a total tune of $146 million. While some of the road projects had a duration of eight months, some were completed within three. This publication understands that the Better Success, Richmond and Good Hope roads were constructed by S. Jagmohan Hardware Supplies & Construction.

Kaieteur News was told that the completed roads would tremendously improve accessibility in various communities on the Essequibo Coast. In Good Hope for instance, the $13.9 Million road will ensure that residents have convenient access to the Good Hope Market and surrounding businesses in that community. In the community of Lima, the $7.6 Million road will improve accessibility to the Lima Nursery School.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Richmond Road, contractor Sohesh Jagmohan said that his company’s reputation is canopied by a very high standard of production, which is delivered in a timely manner. “We wanna thank the residents of this community for the support they give us. The project had some saving and we were able to do a little more on another road in the area… With the support of the engineers, we were able to complete this project on time. We are 80% complete with our other works. The weather is giving us some setbacks but I am confident that we will be able to provide and produce on time.”

The Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill, told residents during his visit, that the government of Guyana aims at looking after all Guyanese in every community, in an impartial way. Edghill also pointed out that hundreds of millions are also being allocated and expended towards infrastructural development in Anna Regina.

“We are committed to taking care of every Guyanese in every community in a nondiscriminating way… the commissioning of these roads come under our urban roads programme. Every township or city will be developed from our national budget, which advances and supports infrastructural development in all our townships.”

He went on to say, “We cannot develop Guyana by developing just one place. We have hinterland, urban and miscellaneous work programmes. In Anna Regina, we have allocated and expending $253 million for infrastructural work, and for the first time, the construction of a pedestrian walk way.”