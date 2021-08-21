Vaccines to arrive in time for reopening of schools – Health Minister

Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Thursday announced that the Government was able to source the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 to 17 years and it will arrive in time for the reopening of schools.
The Minister while speaking during his daily COVID-19 update interview noted that both his Ministry and the Education Ministry have already made preparations as to where the rollout of the vaccines will begin.
“We are working as you know with the Ministry of Education, and we have sent out letters to parents…We have already started preparing where we are going to start the exercise,” he said.
It was previously reported that these forms can be uplifted at school and for hinterland areas, the Toshao of the various villages, who will facilitate the distribution and collection of the forms. Parents and guardians are required to be present when their child is being administered the vaccine.
Earlier in the week, Dr. Anthony assured parents that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children as it would have gone through numerous clinical trials for it to be approved for use.
He did however caution parents that their child may experience some side effects such as fever and aches. According to him, this is very much common since these are the effects that would occur when taking any vaccine.
Guyana is expected to receive 100,000 doses of this emergency use authorisation vaccine for children.
Aug 21, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – A...
Aug 21, 2021
Aug 21, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have long argued that this society is so philosophically and spiritually (not in the religious sense)... more
Kaieteur News – Ever since Bharrat Jagdeo assumed the post of Minister of Finance and effectively handed over economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]