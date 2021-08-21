Vaccines to arrive in time for reopening of schools – Health Minister

Kaieteur News – Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony on Thursday announced that the Government was able to source the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 12 to 17 years and it will arrive in time for the reopening of schools.

The Minister while speaking during his daily COVID-19 update interview noted that both his Ministry and the Education Ministry have already made preparations as to where the rollout of the vaccines will begin.

“We are working as you know with the Ministry of Education, and we have sent out letters to parents…We have already started preparing where we are going to start the exercise,” he said.

It was previously reported that these forms can be uplifted at school and for hinterland areas, the Toshao of the various villages, who will facilitate the distribution and collection of the forms. Parents and guardians are required to be present when their child is being administered the vaccine.

Earlier in the week, Dr. Anthony assured parents that the Pfizer vaccine is safe for children as it would have gone through numerous clinical trials for it to be approved for use.

He did however caution parents that their child may experience some side effects such as fever and aches. According to him, this is very much common since these are the effects that would occur when taking any vaccine.

Guyana is expected to receive 100,000 doses of this emergency use authorisation vaccine for children.