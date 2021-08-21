Three more persons die of COVID-19

Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Yesterday, the Ministry of Health announced that three more persons who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of the latest fatalities, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 591.
According to the Health Ministry, those who passed away are an 89-year-old woman from Region One (Barima-Waini) and a 74-year-old man from Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) who both died on August 18. An 80-year-old man from Region 10 also passed away recently.
Further, the Ministry in its daily COVID-19 dashboard reported that within the last 24 hours they recorded 111 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,047.
Presently, there are 16 patients who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 100 persons in institutional isolation, 1,088 in home isolation and three in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,252 persons have recovered from the virus.

