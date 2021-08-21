Roger Rogers flawless on debut with gold, Squat & DL records; Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith rocks again

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships…

By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall

Kaieteur News – A flawless performance on debut at this level by Roger Rogers (Pan American Classic Masters 11 120kg Class) who was nine for nine on the day along with another superb display from Guyana’s leading strongman, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith produced two more gold medals for the nation on the second and penultimate day of the 18th Annual NAPF/FESUPO Pan-American Regional Powerlifting Championships yesterday at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, Orlando International Airport, Florida.

The 52 year-old Rogers, a RipHit Strength and Performance System member, was not only golden but also set two new Pan American records, Squat and Deadlift and Personal Bests in all three lifts.

Rogers’ new Squat record is 252kg (553.36lb) achieved on his third attempt; it was also his Personal Best. The Squat record achieved also on his third attempt is 263kg (579.82lb) as well as a PB. His PB in the Bench Press is 190kg (418.88lb) on the third attempt. His Total of 704kg (1552.054lb) was also impressive.

Rogers commented on a splendid day: “I am

extremely satisfied with my performance at my first international meet. I went 9 for 9 and copped two records. I don’t know if I could have expected more at my first outing representing my nation. My Coach and I worked on a plan, and it was my task to execute and it worked out very well.

Now, I will continue to work to improve all my lifts. A special thanks to all my many well-wishers and the sponsors who made my participation a possibility.”

Guyana’s leading powerlifter, Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith lived up to his reputation as a fierce competitor in the this part of the region when he powered to the Gold medal in the Men’s Pan American Classic (Raw) Open 93kg category.

Petterson-Griffith’s performance was all the more satisfying even though tough as he came against eight (8) other competitors including fellow Guyanese and debutant, Wazim Mohamed who did not medal. This category attracted the most athletes.

The Mon Repos Fitness Gym member finished ahead of Canadian T. J. Gear with silver and the Dominican Republic’s Abraham Miguel who had to settle for the bronze. In the process, Petterson-Griffith set a new Pan American and National Deadlift record of 315kg (694.46lb), it was the strongman’s Personal Best.

The previous best was 307.5kg (677.921lb) This was achieved on his second attempt after opening with 290kg (639.34lb). Already accomplishing his goal of breaking the record, Petterson-Griffith timed-out on his third attempt.

Both Petterson-Griffith and the other debutant Wazim Mohamed (Flex Gym) made their first Bench Press attempt of 160kg (352.74lb). At their respective second attempts, 165kg and 170kg, they both failed. While Petterson-Griffith opted to time out his third attempt, Mohamed did not and again failed to get the lift.

Mohamed started out shakily but got going as his confidence levels grew. His did not get his first Squat attempt of 240kg (529.11lb) but did so on the second attempt. Trying to improve to 255kg (562.18lb) on his third attempt, Mohamed was not successful.

Turning to the Deadlift, Mohamed was good enough for 282.5kg (622.81lb), while Peterson Griffith, who will be in action today in the Equipped segment of the competition, achieved 330kg (727.52lb).

He was timed out on his first attempt as he was not allowed to take the platform in socks alone even though he was told by an official at the weigh-in that that would have been fine. His final attempt at 335kg was not good as he ended with a Total of 805kg (1973.137lb). Mohamed’s Total was 682.5kg (1504.656lb).

Petterson-Griffith commented: “It feels good to once again be on the platform representing Guyana, being on the podium and more so breaking records. I had a bad day due to new rules and regulations in the IPF, but I was able to hold my frustrations and compete as planned.

Thanks to All my sponsors, Fitness Express, Minister of Sports Charles Ramson Jr, NSC, MVP Sports, DeSinco Trading, Guybisco and a few others who I would like to remain private. Thank you all for believing in me and thank you God Almighty for bringing me this far.”

Wazim Mohamed in his first overseas appearance for Guyana said he was very nervous but was grateful for the experience.

“This was good exposure for me here, it was my first and certainly would not be my last. The category that I was in was very competitive with many experienced guys. I would also like to thank my teammates and Coach for their support as well as my sponsors for making this dream a reality. I will be back better and stronger.”

Medal Count

Gold Silver Bronze Total

3 1 0 4