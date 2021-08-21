Riggers nah gat time!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys admire de party faithfuls. In and out of season, dem supporting dem leaders and dem party. Dem following dem to both glory and defeat. Yuh gat to admire such loyalty, never mind it blind and dumb.

When dem leaders bin rigging de elections, yuh think dem bin kay about who punishing. If dem bin kay, dem woulda step aside and allow de international help fuh come flowing.

Some of dem scampish ones bin using de public Treasury as dem private purse. Dem gat different government places buying expensive gifts fuh dem birthday and paying for nice thing fuh dem house. Nobody nah bin kay about dem poor people wah suffering.

Dem show nuff kindness however to dem big shot friends. Dem share out nuff land to dem friends.

Dem contractor friend send letter and get hundreds of millions. Dem other contractor friends get contract and nah supply de item yet.

Rigging was not fuh de benefit of supporters. Rigging was fuh continue de merry party wah being taking place.

But de supporters loyal. Dem nah breaking ranks even though dem back bin breaking with de pressure of de taxes.

It mek dem boys remember de story of Burnham, Jagan and D’Aguiar. Dem three end up in heaven and in front of God who sit down in a chair. God ask D’Aguiar, “What you believe in?”

D’Aguiar answer: “I am capitalist, I believe in the business class.”

God turn to he and say, “Ok, you sit on my right.”

He turned to Jagan and ask, “What you believe in?”

Jagan reply: “I stand with the people. I am for the working class.”

God turn to Jagan and said, “All right, you sit on my left.”

God den turn to Burnham and say: “And what do you have to say?”

Burnham look at God and say, “You are in my seat.”

Talk half and be cautious of who yuh supporting.