Riggers nah gat time!

Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 21, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – Dem boys admire de party faithfuls. In and out of season, dem supporting dem leaders and dem party. Dem following dem to both glory and defeat. Yuh gat to admire such loyalty, never mind it blind and dumb.
When dem leaders bin rigging de elections, yuh think dem bin kay about who punishing. If dem bin kay, dem woulda step aside and allow de international help fuh come flowing.
Some of dem scampish ones bin using de public Treasury as dem private purse. Dem gat different government places buying expensive gifts fuh dem birthday and paying for nice thing fuh dem house. Nobody nah bin kay about dem poor people wah suffering.
Dem show nuff kindness however to dem big shot friends. Dem share out nuff land to dem friends.
Dem contractor friend send letter and get hundreds of millions. Dem other contractor friends get contract and nah supply de item yet.
Rigging was not fuh de benefit of supporters. Rigging was fuh continue de merry party wah being taking place.
But de supporters loyal. Dem nah breaking ranks even though dem back bin breaking with de pressure of de taxes.
It mek dem boys remember de story of Burnham, Jagan and D’Aguiar. Dem three end up in heaven and in front of God who sit down in a chair. God ask D’Aguiar, “What you believe in?”
D’Aguiar answer: “I am capitalist, I believe in the business class.”
God turn to he and say, “Ok, you sit on my right.”
He turned to Jagan and ask, “What you believe in?”
Jagan reply: “I stand with the people. I am for the working class.”
God turn to Jagan and said, “All right, you sit on my left.”
God den turn to Burnham and say: “And what do you have to say?”
Burnham look at God and say, “You are in my seat.”
Talk half and be cautious of who yuh supporting.
Aug 21, 202118th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – A...
Aug 21, 2021
Aug 21, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Aug 20, 2021
Kaieteur News – I have long argued that this society is so philosophically and spiritually (not in the religious sense)... more
Kaieteur News – Ever since Bharrat Jagdeo assumed the post of Minister of Finance and effectively handed over economic... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]