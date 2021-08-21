Latest update August 21st, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Problems obtaining vital record from UG

Aug 21, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space in your newspaper to seek intervention and finality to a matter which in my opinion needs highlighting.
In September 2020, I contacted the Personnel Officer (PO) of the University of Guyana via telephone and subsequently via email and provided necessary information seeking a letter of record of service for a 10-year period since my NIS contributions for that period were missing from the records at NIS. Since the above-mentioned date, efforts to the PO has not resulted in the letter being issued.
I subsequently contacted the Vice Chancellor’s Personal Assistant (PA) and later the Vice Chancellor (VC) via email and had responses where they have instructed the PO and the Bursar to complete this matter. As recent as June 23, 2021, the VC sent a another request and later on July 15, 2021, the PA reminded the Bursar of the need to bring this matter to a close yet to date it remains incomplete. Editor, I am five weeks away from submitting my request to the NIS so that my pension can be granted and I can enjoy the benefits of my hard work and contribution to the scheme realised, however, this cannot be done since the above matter is unresolved.
I feel disenfranchise at this point of time, but moreover I feel that my democratic right as a citizen of Guyana who has worked entirely in Guyana is being denied and trampled upon. My thought at this point of time leads me to believe that the Bursar and the PO seem to be their own bosses as displayed by their disregard for the VC’s requests and instructions. Finally, a question, “Are these the people who should be in our public system?” They, in my opinion, seem to be above the rules, which govern their employment and should be dealt with forthright.
Thanks for your kind consideration.

Sincerely,
Lloyd Singh

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Roger Rogers flawless on debut with gold, Squat & DL records; Carlos ‘The Showstopper’ Petterson-Griffith rocks again

Roger Rogers flawless on debut with gold, Squat & DL records;...

Aug 21, 2021

18th IPF/NAPF/Pan American Regional Powerlifting C/ships… By Franklin Wilson in Orlando, Florida compliments of Pele Alumni, Fitness Express and the Trophy Stall Kaieteur News – A...
Read More
Coach thanks Task Force & Sports Ministry for support

Coach thanks Task Force & Sports Ministry...

Aug 21, 2021

Juman-Yassin affirms reelection bid, BLUNTY REFUSES TO JUSTIFY

Juman-Yassin affirms reelection bid, BLUNTY...

Aug 21, 2021

Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1 Classic Gold; Brisport-Luke cops 66kg M2 Classic Silver

Taharally sets four new records on way to 76kg M1...

Aug 20, 2021

Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC latest round

Mandolall (96), Shivrattan (95) highlight OMSCC...

Aug 20, 2021

Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Tickets to go on sale for HERO CPL 2021

Aug 20, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]