Problems obtaining vital record from UG

Dear Editor,

Kindly permit me space in your newspaper to seek intervention and finality to a matter which in my opinion needs highlighting.

In September 2020, I contacted the Personnel Officer (PO) of the University of Guyana via telephone and subsequently via email and provided necessary information seeking a letter of record of service for a 10-year period since my NIS contributions for that period were missing from the records at NIS. Since the above-mentioned date, efforts to the PO has not resulted in the letter being issued.

I subsequently contacted the Vice Chancellor’s Personal Assistant (PA) and later the Vice Chancellor (VC) via email and had responses where they have instructed the PO and the Bursar to complete this matter. As recent as June 23, 2021, the VC sent a another request and later on July 15, 2021, the PA reminded the Bursar of the need to bring this matter to a close yet to date it remains incomplete. Editor, I am five weeks away from submitting my request to the NIS so that my pension can be granted and I can enjoy the benefits of my hard work and contribution to the scheme realised, however, this cannot be done since the above matter is unresolved.

I feel disenfranchise at this point of time, but moreover I feel that my democratic right as a citizen of Guyana who has worked entirely in Guyana is being denied and trampled upon. My thought at this point of time leads me to believe that the Bursar and the PO seem to be their own bosses as displayed by their disregard for the VC’s requests and instructions. Finally, a question, “Are these the people who should be in our public system?” They, in my opinion, seem to be above the rules, which govern their employment and should be dealt with forthright.

Thanks for your kind consideration.

Sincerely,

Lloyd Singh